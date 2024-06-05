Two Galway doctors resolve High Court dispute over dissolution of medical partnership

Last April, Dr Flynn secured a temporary order restraining Dr Mullin from preventing her from accessing or attending at their premises. Photograph: Bryan O'Brien

Two west of Ireland-based doctors have resolved their High Court dispute following the dissolution of their medical partnership.

The dispute was between Dr Eva Flynn and Dr Sean Mullin, who are both general practitioners who had operated a partnership from the Moycullen Health Centre in Co Galway.

Last April Dr Flynn secured a temporary order restraining Dr Mullin from preventing her from accessing or attending at the premises they had operated the partnership from since 2022.

The order also restrained Dr Mullin from preventing the plaintiff from providing treatment to her patients at the premises.

The action, where the defendant had denied any wrongdoing, was then adjourned to allow out of court discussions between the sides, aimed at resolving the row, to take place.

When the matter returned before the High Court this week Mr Justice Mark Sanfey was informed by Arthur Cush BL for Dr Mullin that the matter had been resolved following mediation.

Counsel said with the consent of the parties the proceedings could be adjourned to a date later this year.

This is to allow for the terms of the settlement agreement to be implemented.

It was envisaged that the case will not trouble the court and can be struck out in its entirety, when it is next mentioned before the judge, counsel added.

No further details of the agreement, which is understood to be confidential, were given to the court.

Mr Justice Sanfey, who earlier in the proceedings had urged the sides to settle their differences out of court, welcomed the resolution of the dispute, and adjourned proceedings to a date in October.

Represented by Con Crowley BL, instructed by solicitor Owen Swaine, Dr Flynn had alleged that Dr Mullin was wrongfully attempting to push her out of the partnership and appropriate the business for himself.

They purchased and renovated the property in the town from where the practise operates from in equal shares “as tenants in common” it was claimed.

Dr Flynn claimed that differences arose between the two, including over finances and workloads resulting in the dissolution of the partnership.

However it was claimed that Dr Mullin had attempted to dissolve the partnership otherwise than in accordance with the law.

Dr Flynn then sought orders from the High Court over fears that she would be excluded from the premises and would not be able to tend to her patients at the property.

Dr Mullin strongly denied all the allegations made against him.