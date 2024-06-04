Man (85) appears in court charged with murder of woman (81) in Co Down

Patricia Aust was found dead in Bangor, Co Down, on Sunday

An 85-year-old man has been remanded in custody charged with murdering an 81-year-old woman in Co Down.

Jim Moore, of Clandeboye Place, Bangor, appeared in Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday charged with the murder of Patricia “Patsy” Aust.

The body of Ms Aust was discovered in a house in the Hawthorne Court area of Bangor on Sunday.

Mr Moore was remanded in custody after a brief appearance before District Judge Francis Rafferty.

Dressed in a grey sweater, Mr Moore spoke twice – to confirm his name and that he understood the charge – during the appearance.

A detective inspector told the court he could connect the accused to the charge. There was no application for bail.

The judge remanded him in custody to appear before the same court again on June 26th.

Mr Moore waved briefly at a number of people in the public gallery as he was led from the dock. – PA