Man thought cannabis was ‘precious bird nests’ after he was arrested for importation at Dublin Airport

A Malaysian man arrested after landing at Dublin Airport with €420,000 worth of suspected cannabis thought he was importing “precious bird nests”, a court has heard.

Lowe Kim Swee (35) with an address at Jalan Mutiara Mas, Johor, and Chong Chong Nen (45) of Pandan Indah, Kuala Lumpur, also in Malaysia, appeared at Dublin District Court on Monday.

Each man is charged with unlawful importation and possession of cannabis and having it for sale or supply at Terminal 1 on June 2nd.

Garda Pierce O’Dwyer told Judge Alan Mitchell that Mr Swee had an interpreter and “made no reply” to each charge after being taken to Ballymun station.

His defence solicitor, Tracy Horan, said her client was not applying for bail at this stage. She added that Mr Swee wished her to communicate to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) that he wanted to be sent forward on a signed plea to the Circuit Court to have his case dealt with as soon as possible.

Judge Mitchell said that if the man pleaded guilty, as indicated, the accused would have to waive his right to have the substance tested by Forensic Science Ireland, which carries out evidence analysis for the criminal justice system.

He noted the value alleged was €420,000, and the weight was 21 kilogrammes.

Ms Horan said her client was cooperative and told gardaí, “He believed he was bringing precious bird nests into the jurisdiction, not the drugs they are saying.”

Judge Mitchell deferred ruling on Mr Swee’s trial venue, whether the case should be sent to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers, pending the solicitor’s correspondence to the DPP.

The offences are under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

The co-defendant has not indicated a plea and did not apply for bail and the DPP’s directions are required in his proceedings.

Both men were granted legal aid and had assistance from a Mandarin-Chinese interpreter at their court appearances. They will appear again on Wednesday.