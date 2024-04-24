Horse trainer accused of murdering showjumper found dead ahead of second day of trial

Jonathan James Cresswell was accused of murdering Katie Simpson (21), from Tynan, Co Armagh, who died at Altnagelvin Hospital on August 9th, 2020

The trial of a Co Derry man accused of murdering a showjumper has ended after he was found dead.

Jonathan James Cresswell (36), of Briar Hill Gardens, Greysteel, went on trial in Coleraine this week charged with the murder of Katie Simpson (21), from Tynan, Co Armagh, on August 9th, 2020.

Prosecuting counsel Sam Magee KC told Derry Crown Court on Wednesday that “Jonathan Creswell was found deceased at his home this morning”.

A PSNI Detective Chief Inspector was called to the witness box and said he had received information that a man had been found dead at 9am. “A family member confirmed it was Mr Jonathan Creswell,” he said.

It was also stated that the death was not suspicious and the coroner has been informed.

The prosecution argued at the opening of the trial that Mr Cresswell, a horse trainer, had “strangled and killed” Ms Simpson due to “jealousy”. It was stated that the accused previously had “illicit” sexual relations with Ms Simpson and attacked her after discovering that she was in a relationship with someone else. The jury was told that Ms Simpson was “terrified” that the accused would find out she had a new partner.

It was alleged that Mr Cresswell sought to “cover up” his involvement in Ms Simpson’s death by making it appear to be a suicide. The accused then pretended he was “the unfortunate individual” who had discovered Ms Simpson’s body.

Mr Cresswell was also charged with one count of raping Ms Simpson on a date between August 2nd and 4th, 2020.

Judge Neil Rafferty KC told the jury that the trial process had concluded and discharged them.

He said three co-accused who had pleaded guilty before the beginning of the trial would have their sentencing brought forward. He adjourned the case until May 10th to allow for formalities to be dealt with.