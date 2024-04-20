Man unhappy with takeaway food turned up at the premises with improvised petrol bombs, court hears

The court heard Mr Switaj had ordered a food delivery from the Amigos takeaway in Fermoy and when it arrived, he was not happy with it and became engaged in a dispute with staff. Stock image

A man who was unhappy with the food he ordered from a local takeaway turned up at the premises with improvised petrol bombs to demonstrate his dissatisfaction.

Fermoy District Court heard that Sebastian Switaj (42) of Rathowen, Fermoy, Co. Cork had ordered a food delivery from the Amigos takeaway in the town on August 6th, 2023. When Mr Switaj’s order arrived he was not happy with it and became engaged in a dispute with staff from Amigos.

Prosecuting, Sergeant Majella O’Sullivan told the court that Mr Switaj went to the takeaway premises with two glass containers and placed them on the counter. The containers had lids which had holes cut into them and stuffed into the holes was cloth that had been soaked in petrol. During the course of an argument with Mr Switaj the staff in the takeaway threw the glass containers outside.

Mr Switaj who is originally from Poland was provided with a Polish interpreter in court. Defence solicitor Ciaran O’Keeffe said that Mr Switaj had suffered heart problems and was on medication at the time of the incident. He said that his client was previously working in a food processing plant but had been going through a difficult period. He added that Mr Switaj did not seem to fully understand what he did was wrong.

The court was told that Mr Switaj had five previous convictions including one for assault and one for obstruction and that five months before the incident at Amigos he had received a suspended sentence for assault.

Judge Colm Roberts said: “Clearly he was trying to frighten and intimidate the people in the takeaway. I would be very concerned about his ability to regulate himself, particularly his anger and his violent emotions. To be honest I’m finding it difficult to find a reason why I shouldn’t sent him to prison.”

The judge adjourned the case until June 28th for the completion of a probation report. He asked Mr O’Keeffe to explain to his client that if he comes to the attention of gardaí in the meantime he would be sent to prison.