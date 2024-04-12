Former Christian Brother accused of multiple sex abuse offences in Dublin school

Former Christian Brother Jack Manning: facing 60 charges of child sex abuse in the 1970s involving six alleged victims.

A former Christian Brother, Jack Manning (87), who is facing 60 charges of child sex abuse in the 1970s involving six alleged victims, was granted legal aid when his came came before the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Friday.

Judge Martin Nolan granted the application from solicitor Donough Molloy of Sheehan and Partners and set an arraignment date of June 11th next.

Mr Manning, with an address in a Dublin nursing home and who attended court in a wheelchair, is charged with indecent assault on the alleged victims on dates in the early to mid-1970s at Westland Row Christian Brothers School, South Cumberland Street, Dublin 2.