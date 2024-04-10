Girl (7) settles High Court action over burn for €320,000

The newborn was treated with antibiotics for seven days and was later transferred to another hospital for further treatment, the High Court heard. Photograph: iStock

A girl who suffered a chemical-type burn as a newborn baby after, it was claimed, a wipe was left in her incubator at a Dublin maternity hospital has settled a High Court action for more than €320,000.

Jonathan Kilfeather SC, for the now seven-year-old girl, told the High Court his client has been left with scarring on her left hip and abdomen area as a result of the alleged 2017 incident at the Coombe Women and Infants University Hospital.

It was claimed that she suffered a burn to her left flank, abdomen and thigh when the wipe, containing a preparation of 2 per cent chlorhexidine gluconate, was not removed from the incubator. It was claimed this was first noted by nursing staff at about 1am, nine hours after the baby was born prematurely.

In the proceedings, it was claimed these types of wipes are designed for use as wipes and not for prolonged exposure to the skin. It was alleged the wipe had been left attached to the baby’s thigh for too long and left under her nappy. It was further claimed that there was a failure to adhere to the product guidelines and advice for the use of such wipes. All of the claims were denied.

The newborn was treated with antibiotics for seven days and was later transferred to another hospital for further treatment including dressings and a review by a plastic surgeon.

Counsel told the court that the girl’s muscular-skeletal development had not been affected but she may require scar-releasing surgery when she is older. He said her family was satisfied with the offer.

Approving the settlement, Mr Justice Paul Coffey said the action involved a very severe case of scarring, but he was satisfied to approve the fair and reasonable settlement. He wished the girl and her family well for the future.