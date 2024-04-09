Stardust inquests jury to resume work on Wednesday after fifth day mulling verdicts

A family member touches her Stardust lapel pin on her way into Dublin Coroner's Court last month as the inquests into the deaths at the nightclub continued. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

The jury in the Stardust inquests will resume deliberations on Wednesday, having retired after a fifth day considering verdicts.

The jury of five men and seven women has been considering evidence after 122 days of hearings at the inquests into the deaths of 48 people, aged 16 to 27, in a fire in the north Dublin nightclub in the early hours of February 14th, 1981.

They heard evidence from 373 witnesses, 190 of whom gave direct oral evidence.

Testimony from others, not available to the inquests, was read into the record.

They must return 48 verdicts – in respect of each of the deceased, as to their identity, place, date and cause of death, and one in respect of the circumstances of the deaths. Dublin coroner, Dr Myra Cullinane, outlined five verdicts available in respect of each death – accidental, misadventure, unlawful killing, open verdict or a narrative verdict.

Charging the jurors last month, she said: “You must approach your task in an objective manner, based on the law... and the facts you have heard in evidence. These are the only considerations for you in reaching your findings.”

She said the jurors must be “dispassionate” and “clinical”, and “put emotions aside”, adding they were “under no time pressure” to reach their conclusions.

Explaining the verdicts, she spent time detailing the parameters within which the jurors must confine themselves if considering a verdict of unlawful killing.

“You have heard evidence in this case about how certain things were done and how they might have been done differently. Some of that evidence sought to set out a particular version of events... However, neither you nor I are allowed to record any conclusion... which attaches criminal responsibility or civil responsibility to any person,” she said.