Former general election candidate to face trial over slash-hook incident

Brian Garrigan holds a poster aloft during a protest by anti-immigration activists at the Garden of Remembrance in Dublin in February.

A former general election candidate who denies producing a slash-hook as a weapon during a dispute with a work crew in Dublin will face a District Court trial in July.

Businessman Brian Garrigan (57), who unsuccessfully ran as an independent candidate in Dublin North Central in 2020, was accused of engaging in threatening, abusive and insulting behaviour under the Public Order Act, a weapons offence for the production of a slash-hook during a dispute and criminal damage to freshly-laid tarmac.

The incident allegedly occurred at Annesley Bridge Road, Fairview, Dublin 3, on October 22nd.

Mr Garrigan, of Fairview Corner, Dublin 3, has pleaded not guilty to all the charges brought against him and appeared at Dublin District Court to get a date for his non-jury trial.

Judge John Hughes said he would hear his case on July 10th.

Mr Garrigan has announced on social media that he intends to run in the upcoming local elections for Dublin Central “to put Irish lives first”, with a photo of him holding an “Irish Lives Matter” poster.

During his run for the Dáil, he secured 588 votes, including transfers, in the Dublin Bay North constituency and was eliminated in the fourth round of counting.

Mr Garrigan had canvassed on various issues, including immigration, health, the climate emergency, housing and gender equality.