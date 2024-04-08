Barbie Kardashian appears in court on charges of threatening to kill two women

A transgender woman accused of threatening to kill or cause serious harm to two women last year has been remanded in continuing custody for trial.

Barbie Kardashian (22), of no fixed abode, appeared for trial before Limerick Circuit Criminal Court on Monday, where the judge heard the trial was not immediately ready to proceed.

Kardashian is accused of making threats to kill or cause serious harm, on four separate occasions last year, contrary to Section 5 of the Non-Fatal Offences Against the State Act, 1997.

She is alleged to have made threats to kill a female, Tegan McGhee, on February 25th, 2023, with the intent that Ms McGhee would believe the threat against her would be carried out.

Kardashian also allegedly threatened to kill another female, Roisin Linnane, on three dates, including April 25th, June 9th, and June 11th, 2023.

The accused, dressed in a pink t-shirt, grey tracksuit pants and black shoes, appeared before Judge Dermot Sheehan at Limerick Circuit Criminal Court.

Defence barrister Andrew Sexton SC, informed the court there were “difficulties” in respect of “personnel” involved in the case.

Mr Sexton said Kardashian, who did not speak during the brief hearing, was “anxious to proceed” with the trial.

Barrister for the State, John O’Sullivan BL, said he hoped the trial would proceed later this month. “I hope we don’t have any further difficulties, I am reserving my position with regard to witnesses,” Mr O’Sullivan said.

Judge Sheehan remanded Kardashian in continuing custody for trial on April 29th.