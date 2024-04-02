Man in ‘tumultuous’ relationship with woman charged with assulting her during ‘romantic’ meeting in car park

A man has appeared in court after allegedly driving his car at and hitting a woman, with whom he was in a “tumultuous relationship”, at a historic landmark.

The man (30s) appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy at a special sitting of Letterkenny District Court in Co Donegal on Tuesday.

He is charged with a range of offences which allegedly took place on Sunday evening, March 31st, at An Grianán of Aileach fort at Carrowreagh, Burnfoot.

The five charges include Section 3 assault causing harm to the woman, dangerous driving, refusing to give a sample, engaging in threatening and abusive or insulting behaviour with intent to provoke a breach of the peace and also breaching a Protection Order.

The accused, with an address on the Inishowen Peninsula, cannot be named to protect the identity of the alleged victim.

Garda Sgt Jim Collins said An Garda Síochána was objecting to bail in the case.

Det Garda Jason Conroy gave details of the arrest, charge and caution of the accused man.

During his bail objection, Det Conroy said a witness who was camping in the area at the time observed the incident between the couple.

The man contacted Gardaí by calling 999.

The man said the accused had “angled his car” towards the woman before colliding with her.

He said the accused then allegedly reversed back to the woman and assaulted her by pulling her hair and what appeared to be a kick.

He is also accused of striking the woman on the face a number of times.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Frank Dorrian, said the pair had been involved in a “tumultuous relationship” that seemed to have flared up.

He said they had been cohabiting and both had made various claims to gardaí during their time living together.

On the day in question the pair had been drinking and drove to An Grianán of Aileach and were in the car park for what Mr Dorrian called “romantic reasons”.

Sgt Collins asked the woman how she would feel if the accused was granted bail.

She said she would not feel safe. “I don’t want to see him any more or I don’t want him to come to my house any more. I don’t want to be around him.”

Sgt Collins asked the woman how she would feel if the accused was granted bail but ordered to stay away from her and she replied that would be okay.

Judge Liddy granted the man bail on conditions, including that he does not interfere with witnesses in the case and stay out of an area where the alleged victim resides and works.