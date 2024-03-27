Four men accused of conspiring to import drugs remanded in custody for four weeks

Solicitors for the four accused men said their clients consented to the four-week extension. Photograph: Dave Meehan

Four men who were among 10 people arrested earlier this month in connection with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland have been remanded in custody for four weeks to allow for the preparation of books of evidence.

Seán Curran (37), of Carrickyheenan, Aughnacloy, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh; Kiumaars Ghaibiri (51), of Rotterdam, Netherlands; Ali Mazidi (49), of South Banke, Plauts 40, 3012HB, Netherlands; and Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz (45), of no fixed address in Spain, appeared at Bantry District Court on Wednesday.

The men are charged with conspiracy with others to import controlled drugs worth in excess of €13,000 into the State between February 27th and March 14th last.

The men were arrested in west Cork when gardaí stropped a truck and an SUV at Tragumna Pier and a camper van in the village of Leap as part of an operation into alleged organised crime.

Insp Triona O’Mahony said it was the State’s intention to apply for a four-week extension to the period of custody with the men’s consent.

Solicitors for the four accused said their clients consented to the extension. Judge James McNulty remanded all four men in custody to appear again at Bantry District Court on April 24th.

Two others charged in connection with the matter - Juan Antonio Gallardo (55), of Turina Street, Cadiz, Spain and Aleksander Milic (26), of Svetorgorska, Belgrade, Serbia - on Tuesday consented to a further four-week period in custody.