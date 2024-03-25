Man (25) charged with murdering his father and attempted murder of his mother in Co Down

Bobbie McKee (69) was pronounced dead after his body was located in a property in the Newcastle Road area of Kilkeel, Co Down on Thursday. Photograph: PSNI/PA Wire NOTE TO EDITORS: This handout photo may only be used in for editorial reporting purposes for the contemporaneous illustration of events, things or the people in the image or facts mentioned in the caption. Reuse of the picture may require further permission from the copyright holder.

A man has been remanded into custody after appearing in court charged with the murder of his father and attempted murder of his mother in Co Down.

Bobbie McKee (69) was found dead in a house on Newcastle Road in Kilkeel last Thursday. His wife Yvonne, also aged in her 60s, was found with injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

Colin William James McKee (25), of Canal Street, Newry, appeared before the city’s magistrates’ court on Monday.

The charges of murdering Mr McKee and the attempted murder of Mrs McKee between March 19th and 21st last were read to him in court. Mr McKee responded “yeah” when asked if he understood the charges.

A PSNI detective constable told the court that they believed they could connect the accused to the charges. No application for bail was made during the brief hearing.

District Judge Peter Magill ordered that the defendant be remanded in custody until the next scheduled hearing in the case on April 17th. – PA