Ten charged with conspiring to import drugs following garda operation in west Cork

Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz from Spain, pictured at Bandon District court, was one of the ten charged. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

Ten men arrested by gardaí in west Cork a week ago have all been remanded in custody after they were charged with conspiring to import drugs into Ireland.

The ten, who were arrested in Tragumna near Skibbereen and Leap village in west Cork appeared at three different court sittings on Thursday.

Four men were brought before Bandon District Court, another four before Cork District Court and two before Midleton District Court where they were all charged with the same offence contrary to Section 71 of the Criminal Justice Act 2006.

The ten accused include Iranian born Dutch citizens, Ali Mazidi (46) and Kumaars Ghabiri (55) both with addresses in Rotterdam; Serbian Alexander Milic (36) with an address in Belgrade and Sean Curran (37) with an address at Carrickyheenan, Aughnacloy, Enniskillen, Co Fermanagh.

Also charged were Spaniards, Antonio Gallarzo Barrofo (55), also known as Juan Antonio Gallardo and Raul Taberes (48) both with addresses in Cadiz and Mario Angel Del Rio Sanz (43), Pedro Padio Ojeda Ortega (34), Angel Serran Padilla (39) and Anuar Rahui (41) all with addresses in Malaga.

Ali Mazidi pictured at Bandon District Court. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

Each is accused that he did on dates between February 27th and March 14th conspire within the state with the other named nine accused to import controlled drugs in excess of €13,000, contrary to Section 15B (1) of the Misuse of Drugs Act 1977 as amended.

The sole charge against all ten also states that the conspiracy to import offence is contrary to Section 71 (1) (a) (4) of the Criminal Justice Act 2006 as amended by Section 4 (b) of the Criminal Justice (Miscellaneous Provisions) Act 2023.

At Bandon District Court, Det Garda Shannon Ryan gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of Mr Mazidi who replied “Yes, what you tell me,” after caution and whom the court heard was earning €400 per month as a self-employed coffee distributor.

Also at Bandon, Det Garda Sean O’Connor gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in respect of Mr Sanz who made no reply after caution while Det Garda Catherine McCarthy told the court that Mr Curran, a truck driver, similarly made no reply after the charge was put to him after caution.

Sean Curran from Enniskillen pictured at Bandon District Court. Photograph: Cork Courts Limited

Det Garda Eoin Concannon gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution in relation to Mr Ghabiri and he similarly made no reply. Mr Ghabiri works as a chef in a restaurant in Rotterdam, the court was told.

Judge James McNulty noted bail was not available on the charge at district court level, and he remanded all four in custody to appear at Bantry District Court next Wednesday. He granted all four free legal aid, assigning solicitors, Plunkett Taaffe, Flor Murphy and Myra Dineen to represent them.

Meanwhile four other defendants were charged at Cork District Court where Det Garda Kate Gilligan said Mr Padilla replied ‘OK’ when the charge was put to him after caution while Det Garda Mark Donovan told the court Mr Ortega made no reply when the charge was put to him after caution.

Det Garda Robbie Kennedy indicated Mr Tabares made no reply when he arrested him and put the charge to him after caution while Det Garda Dermot Crowley told the court Mr Rahui similarly made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution.

Judge Mary Dorgan granted the application by Sgt Gearoid Davis for a remand in custody for all four to Cork District Court on March 27th while she assigned solicitors, Eddie Burke to represent Mr Padilla and Mr Ortega and Frank Buttimer to represent Mr Taberes and Mr Rahui on free legal aid.

Two other accused, Alexsander Milic and Antonio Gallardo Barroffo, also known as Juan Antonio Gallardo, appeared at Midleton District Court.

Det Garda Brendan McGarry said Mr Milic made no reply to the charge when it was put to him after caution while Det Garda Anthony Finn said Mr Gallardo replied to the charge after caution: “I don’t belong to any criminal organisation, and I have never taken part in drug smuggling.”

Sgt Majella O’Sullivan said she was seeking a remand in custody. Judge Colm Roberts remanded both accused in custody to appear again at Mallow District Court by video link on March 26th.

Judge Roberts also granted both free legal and assigned solicitor, David O’Meara to represent them, extending the free legal aid to include Mr O’Meara’s attendance at two separate court sittings in Bandon on March 15th and March 18th when the men’s detention was extended.