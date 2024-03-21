Man charged with false imprisonment and threatening to kill remanded in custody

Gregory Murphy BL, counsel for Karl O’Reilly, told Judge Mark O’Connell directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were awaited in the case.

A man charged with false imprisonment and threatening to kill or cause serious harm was remanded in continuing custody when he appeared by video link at Bray District Court on Thursday afternoon.

Karl O’Reilly (40) with an address at Higginstown Wood, Granard, Co Longford, is also facing charges of assault and possession of a knife.

One charge of false imprisonment and one charge of threatening to harm are alleged to have occurred on February 28th in Co Longford.

Another charge of false imprisonment, threatening to harm and possession of a knife relate to March 12th in Arklow, Co Wicklow.

READ MORE

Gregory Murphy BL, counsel for Mr O’Reilly, told Judge Mark O’Connell directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were awaited in the case.

Mr O’Reilly spoke briefly to indicate he was not objecting to a continuing remand of four weeks and to clarify details of his next meeting counsel.

Judge O’Connell directed the case be put back to April 18th.