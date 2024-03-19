Man charged over discovery of nearly 8kg of cocaine at Dublin Airport

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 30s following a €546,000 cocaine seizure by Revenue officers at Dublin Airport on Monday.
Approximately 7.8kg of cocaine was discovered when officers searched the baggage of a passenger who had travelled from Brazil via Madrid to Dublin. The drugs were concealed among clothing in the bag.
The man had been identified as a potential smuggler following a risk profile.
He was arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in Dublin.
He has since been charged and appeared before the Criminal Courts of Justice (CCJ) Dublin.
