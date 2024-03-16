Man (32) charged with rape and attack on young woman in her apartment in Tralee

Mallow District Court: A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the assault and rape of a young woman after he allegedly broke into her apartment in Tralee on Thursday morning and attacked her. Photograph: Google Street View

A 32-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the assault and rape of a young woman in her 20s after he allegedly broke into her apartment in the centre of Tralee on Thursday morning and attacked her.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was brought before a special sitting of Mallow District Court in Co Cork on Saturday afternoon where he was charged with a total of five offences in relation to the incident, which happened in the centre of the Kerry town.

The man is charged with both rape contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) Act 1981, and with Section 4 rape, which is defined in the statute as either penetration of the mouth or anus with a penis or penetration of the vagina with any object, contrary to the Criminal Law (Rape) (Amendment) Act 1990.

The man was also charged with making threats to kill or cause harm to the young woman, burglary with intent to cause harm to her and the production of an offensive weapon, namely a scissors in the course of a dispute, all on the same occasion.

Det Sgt Tom Burke of Tralee Garda station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution, said the accused was arrested on Thursday, and said when the charges were put to him after caution, the accused had replied: “I just want to say I am sorry for the things I am accused of – I can’t remember, I was on drugs.”

Defence solicitor Pat Mann said there was no application for bail at this point, and Insp Debra Marsh applied for a remand in custody to appear again at Tralee District Court on March 20th. Judge Colm Roberts granted the application and remanded the accused to appear on that date by video-link.

“I couldn’t see how this could be more serious,” said Judge Roberts, as he granted the man free legal aid after gardaí indicated they had no objection to the man receiving free legal representation. Mr Mann submitted the name of the solicitor to be assigned under free legal aid to represent the accused.

Mr Mann said he was concerned to ensure his client would receive all appropriate medical attention in prison, as it should be obvious to the prison authorities on examining him that he needed medical attention. Judge Roberts directed that prison authorities provide all necessary treatment to him on admission.