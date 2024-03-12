Garda to stand trial accused of burglary and perverting course of justice

The investigation has led to the arrest of four officers. Photograph: Collins Court

A Dublin-based garda is to stand trial accused of burglary and perverting the course of justice.

The Garda anti-corruption unit has been investigating the activities of a particular Garda unit based in the Dublin region.

It has led to the arrest of four officers currently suspended from duty.

Garda Mark Duffy (39) arrived at Dublin District Court on Tuesday wearing a beanie hat and a face mask after being given station bail last week. He removed them when he entered the courtroom and appeared before Judge Treasa Kelly.

He is accused of an act between August 28th and December 20th, 2021, with intent to pervert the course of public justice, which had a tendency to pervert the course of public justice, contrary to common law.

The officer, who has a Dublin 15 address, is also accused of burglary. In this offence, he is alleged to have entered the flat of a named male as a trespasser on June 19th, 2021, at Kenilworth Road, Dublin 6, to commit an arrestable offence.

He has not yet indicated a plea.

Dressed in a black suit, the officer stood silently throughout the brief hearing.

Det Sgt Paul Dowling said he met the accused “by appointment” on March 7th at Irishtown Garda station to be charged.

The court heard the detective sergeant administered a caution “in the usual manner and he made no reply”.

Eleven minutes after his arrest, he was charged with the two offences, again cautioned, and “made no reply to each charge”.

Judge Kelly noted he was on bail and asked if the DPP’s directions were available. Det Sgt Dowling confirmed they had been received, and the DPP directed “trial on indictment”.

This means the case will be dealt with in the Circuit Court, which, on conviction, has wider sentencing powers.

Prosecutors must draft a book of evidence and serve it on the accused before the District Court grants a return for trial order.

Defence solicitor Donal Quigley said the State was seeking a 10-week adjournment.

Judge Kelly extended the time limit for completing the book of evidence. She remanded the accused on continuing bail to appear again on May 17th.

He successfully applied for legal aid through his solicitor. Mr Quigley described his client as “a suitable candidate” and gave the court a statement of his means.