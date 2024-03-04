Woman’s manslaughter plea in relation to Co Meath death accepted by DPP

Sandra Sandaraite (covered by jacket) has pleaded guilty to the manslaugher of Zbigniew Czech on Academy Street, Navan in December 2022. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A 38-year-old woman who had been charged with the murder of a man in Co Meath two years ago has had a plea of guilty to manslaughter accepted by the State.

Sandra Sandaraite, a Lithuanian national with an address at Academy Street, Navan, Co Meath, was charged with murdering Polish national Zbigniew Czech (47) at the same address on December 10th, 2022.

Sandaraite pleaded guilty to manslaughter at the Central Criminal Court on Monday, which Bernard Condon SC said was acceptable to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The accused spoke only to say “not guilty to murder, guilty to manslaughter” when the charge was read to her by the coourt registrar.

READ MORE

Michael Bowman SC, for Sandaraite, said the charge arose in the context of a “domestic dispute”.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott adjourned the matter to a sentence hearing date of May 16th to allow for the preparation of urinalysis and probation reports.