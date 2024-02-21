‘Horrific and cruel’: Man jailed for deaths of four family members in Fermanagh fire

Fermanagh fire: Man sentenced over deaths of four family members in 2018: (L-R) Denise Gossett, her daughter Sabrina, son Roman and granddaughter Morgana

A man who admitted killing four members of the same family in a house fire in Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, has been sentenced at Belfast Crown Court to 29 years in prison.

Daniel Sebastian Allen (33), whose address was given in court as HMP Maghaberry, previously pleaded guilty to the manslaughter of his partner Denise Gossett (45) and the murder of her daughter Sabrina Gossett (19), son Roman Gossett (16), and Sabrina Gossett’s 15-month-old daughter Morgana Quinn on February 27th, 2018.

Relating to the death of Denise Gossett, Allen admitted manslaughter by reason of suicide pact. He also admitted arson with intent to endanger life.

Mr Justice O’Hara said Allen will serve 29 years in prison before he can be considered for release, which taking into account time already served will be in 2047.

Denise’s daughter Samantha Gosset said their lives will never be the same after the deaths of her “beautiful mother” brother, sister and “wee baby Morgana”.

“Denise was my mother. She was my rock. My beautiful mother was taken from me. My younger brother and sister, Roman and Sabrina, along with Sabrina’s wee baby Morgana are all gone too,” she said.

“Their four lives were taken in a fire started deliberately. And it breaks my heart to think on what happened, to think on how they died. I miss them so much,” Samantha said.

“And, to be honest, it’s very difficult to convey such a loss in words. My remaining family and I are incredibly thankful for everything the police, and those who helped bring this to court, have done. It is hard to move on with our lives, and my life will never be the same again. But the support of everyone, especially my partner and friends, has truly meant such a lot.”

Det Insp Hazel Miller said outside court it was a “horrific and cruel act”.

“Three generations – a mother, her two children and her granddaughter – perished in a fire deliberately started by Daniel Allen in their home in Derrylin. This was on the morning of 27 February, 2018.

“Allen pleaded guilty to the murder of Sabrina, Roman and Morgana. He denied the murder of Denise but confessed to her manslaughter, and also admitted to arson with intent to endanger life.”

“This was a horrific and cruel act. It’s hard to even begin to imagine the panic, fear and sheer suffering,” Det Insp Miller said.

“I’d like to acknowledge the efforts of our police officers and of colleagues from the Fire Service and the Ambulance Service, who attended this heartbreaking scene and tried so hard to save the family. I’m also keen to thank neighbours and local people for their selfless support.”

Det Insp said Daniel Allen has been “held accountable for his actions”.

“I’m deeply mindful, however, that this is an event that will never be forgotten. We’ve seen destruction and a loss beyond words. My thoughts are with the remaining family members, whose lives won’t ever be the same.” – Additional reporting: PA