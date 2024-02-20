Man charged with intimidating Michael Healy-Rae during ‘aggressive’ protest outside Leinster House

Michael Healy-Rae and an intern from his office were surrounded as they attempted to move through the area outside Leinster House during a protest on September 20th last. Photograph: Gareth Chaney/Collins

A man has appeared in court charged with intimidating Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae and trying to impede him from entering the Oireachtas during an “aggressive” protest.

There were several arrests when about 200 protesters held a rally outside Leinster House on September 20th last as the Dáil resumed following its summer recess.

Mr Healy-Rae condemned the conduct of some demonstrators afterwards. He and an intern from his office were surrounded as they attempted to move through the area.

Dean Hickson (21), of Griffith Parade, Finglas, appeared before Dublin District Court on Tuesday charged with intimidating Mr Healy-Rae on Kildare Street, Dublin 2 on September 20th last.

Judge Paula Murphy accepted jurisdiction after hearing a summary of the prosecution evidence.

Court Garda, Sgt James Ward, said it was alleged that “the accused was among a number of aggressive protesters outside Leinster House during an anti-Government, anti-immigration protest”.

During the investigation, the accused was identified from video footage “as the person who deliberately impeded the injured party from entering Government buildings, a place of work”.

Donal Quigley, solicitor for the accused, said he was instructed that his client “did not block anyone going in or out”. The defence was granted an order for disclosure of prosecution evidence, including video footage.

Judge Murphy ordered Mr Hickson to appear again on April 16th to enter a plea. The accused, who is unemployed, was granted legal aid.