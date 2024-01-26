Speeding charge struck out against singer Tommy Fleming after GoSafe van operators fail to appear in court

A speeding charge against singer Tommy Fleming was struck out at Gort District Court

A speeding charge against multi-million album selling singer Tommy Fleming was struck out after GoSafe speed van operators failed to appear in court.

At Gort District Court on Thursday, Sgt Damien Prendergast told Judge Adrian Harris that it was the State’s application to request “a blanket adjournment” to next month for all GoSafe speed cases.

Sgt Prendergast told Judge Harris that he was requesting the adjournment as the GoSafe operators had other commitments including court appearances elsewhere.

However, Judge Harris struck out any cases where a motorist appeared in connection with a GoSafe speed summons.

In his case, Mr Fleming, of Ballina, Co Mayo was accused of speeding in excess of 120km per hour on the Galway-Limerick M18 motorway at Killeenhugh, Kinvara, Co Galway, on December 12th, 2021.

When Mr Fleming’s name was called, his solicitor Deirdre Brophy said he had travelled from Ballina for the GoSafe prosecution.

Sgt Prendergast asked for an adjournment in the case to next month. However, Judge Harris said that he would strike out the case. He said: “The State isn’t here to proceed. This man has travelled here and I strike out the matter.”

Mr Fleming smiled as he briefly spoke with Ms Brophy before exiting the court. The singer is currently in the middle of a nationwide tour, which includes dates at the Cork Opera House and Gord Gais Energy Theatre in Dublin.

Judge Harris dismissed another case against a driver from Cashel who showed up in the court “because the GoSafe people aren’t here”.

In four other cases, Judge Harris adjourned the prosecutions to next month the drivers concerned did not show up to court.