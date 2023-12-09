Odhran Kelly murder: Second man charged after death of nursing assistant

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday. Photograph: PA

Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly, have charged a 31-year-old man with murder.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

It is the second charge of murder in relation to the case, after a 31-year-old man was previously charged with murder and two women, aged 43 and 36, were also charged with assisting an offender.

The body of Odhran Kelly was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh in the early hours of Sunday.