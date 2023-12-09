Courts

Odhran Kelly murder: Second man charged after death of nursing assistant

Man (31) due in court on Monday after body found beside burning car in Lurgan, Co Armagh

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday. Photograph: PA

Sat Dec 9 2023 - 15:41

Detectives investigating the murder of 23-year-old nursing assistant Odhran Kelly, have charged a 31-year-old man with murder.

He is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates Court on Monday.

It is the second charge of murder in relation to the case, after a 31-year-old man was previously charged with murder and two women, aged 43 and 36, were also charged with assisting an offender.

The body of Odhran Kelly was found beside a burning car in Maple Court, close to Edward Street in Lurgan, Co Armagh in the early hours of Sunday.

LATEST STORIES