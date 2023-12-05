Man remanded in custody charged with murder of man in Cork earlier this year

Aaron Babbington who appeared in Cork Court charged following the death of Jason Butler. Photograph: Cork Courts

A 30-year-old man has been remanded in custody after he was charged with the murder of another man who died in hospital after being slashed with a bottle in Cork City centre earlier this year.

Aaron Babington with an address at Churchfield Avenue, Cork was charged with the murder of Jason Butler (32) at the Grand Parade, Cork on June 14th.

Today at Cork District Court, Det Garda Pat Russell gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution and told the court that Mr Babington made no reply to the charge when it was put to him.

Sgt Pat Lyons said the DPP had directed trial by indictment at the Central Criminal Court and was also consenting to Mr Babbington going forward to the higher court on a signed plea of guilty.

Sgt Lyons applied for a week long remand and defence solicitor, Aoife Buttimer acknowledged her client had no right to bail on a murder charge in the District Court and was consenting to the remand.

Judge Mary Dorgan granted the prosecution application and she remanded Mr Babbington in custody to appear again at Cork District Court on December 12th by video link.

Mr Butler, who was originally from Castleredmond in Midleton in east Cork, died at Cork University Hospital on June 16th and is survived by his brothers, Shane, James, Patrick and sister, Anna.