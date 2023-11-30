Man accused of threatening security guard with knife in Dublin supermarket appears in court

The accused was granted bail on grounds that he stay away from the supermarket and other terms. Photograph: Alan Betson

A father of two accused of wielding a knife and threatening a security guard at his local supermarket in Dublin claims it happened over a request to “frisk” a person, a court heard.

Thomas Kerrigan (41), Meridian Court, Royal Canal Bank, Ashtown, Dublin 15, was charged with violent disorder and production of an article as a weapon during a dispute on November 24th at Aldi, Hamilton Walk, Dublin 15.

He faced bail objections when he appeared before Judge Bryan Smyth at Dublin District Court.

In evidence, Garda Mark Reilly said the accused “made no reply to the charges”, and he alleged that he was “caught red-handed”.

The officer claimed the security man was in a verbal altercation at about 9.20pm with two males, including the accused. A customer came out, and Mr Kerrigan allegedly got into an altercation with him before the security man “managed to break them up” and bring the customer back into the store.

The accused allegedly returned holding a black-handled knife and approached the security man, threatened him and “put him in fear”.

The court heard the customer fled and Mr Kerrigan ran after him.

Garda Reilly voiced witness interference concerns.

Pleading for bail, defence solicitor Michael Kelleher said his client, who had medical problems, had two young children and would stay away from the supermarket.

Mr Kelleher was instructed that his client’s version was that the security guard sought to frisk an individual with the accused.

The court heard Mr Kerrigan thought that was inappropriate. The solicitor put it to the garda that the knife was not waved in a threatening way and was just “a show of force”. The garda said a large number of people were present.

Judge Smyth set bail in his bond of €200 and required approval of a €600 independent surety. He must stay away from the supermarket and its staff, be contactable by phone, and sign on regularly at his local garda station.

He was remanded in custody with consent to bail to appear at Cloverhill District Court next week pending directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Legal aid was granted.