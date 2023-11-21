Narrative verdict returned at inquest into death of first GP to die with Covid-19

Paul McDermott: several days before his death the GP had been feeling unwell and believed he was getting Covid, his inquest heard on Tuesday

A narrative verdict has been returned at an inquest into the death of the first GP to die with Covid-19 during the pandemic.

Long-serving south Dublin GP Paul McDermott was found dead at his home in Rathfarnham in January 2021, at the height of the second wave of infection during the pandemic.

Several days before his death, Dr McDermott (57) had been feeling unwell and believed he was getting Covid, his inquest heard on Tuesday. Dublin city coroner Dr Clare Keane paid tribute to Dr McDermott for realising he might be getting sick and “doing the right thing” by staying at home, though she noted this had “tragic consequences”.

Delivering a narrative verdict (one that records the circumstances of a death), Dr Keane gave the cause of death as acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) secondary to Covid-19 pneumonia, with the presence of alprazolam (Xanax) a contributory factor.

A number of medicines were found in Dr McDermott’s system, the inquest heard, including high levels of alprazolam, an anti-anxiety medication.

Sara Antoniotti SC, for Dr McDermott’s family, had asked for a verdict of death by natural causes, but the coroner said this was not “there for me because the medication piece is not natural causes”. A verdict of misadventure was not appropriate, she added, because there was a “strong element” of natural causes.

Dr Ray McDermott told the inquest he was not aware of his brother having any major health issues in the run-up to his death. On January 5th, 2021, on going to his house to check on him, he found his body on the bed. He went to Rathfarnham Garda station to report the death, and then returned to the house to await the arrival of gardaí.

The witness said he had last spoken to his brother around New Year. He was in very good form, but on January 3rd he had told the secretary of his GP practice that he was not feeling well and would not be attending the surgery.

Pathologist Prof Eamon Leen said alprazolam acted to “dial down” the respiratory drive. Together with Covid-19 pneumonia, it was a “dangerous combination”. While heart disease was present, this was much less important to the cause of death.

Noting that Dr McDermott was quite ill at home before he died, and trying to look after himself, the coroner concluded that the fairest verdict was a narrative one.

At least 23 frontline healthcare workers with Covid-19 died in the pandemic.