Operator of Carton House in Co Kildare convicted and fined for damaging local ‘ecosystem’

The court heard the damage caused would take years to recover fully.

The company that operates the Carton House Estate in Co Kildare has been convicted and fined for damaging a special area of conservation.

At a sitting of Naas District Court on November 6th, Belmullet Hospitality Group Ltd pleaded guilty to two offences under the European Communities (Birds and Natural Habitats) Regulations 2011.

The company was convicted of both and fined €4,000 for each.

The offences relate to activities the company carried out between August 9th and 12th, 2021 in the Rye Valley Carton Special Area of Conservation (SAC) at Carton House Estate, Maynooth, Co Kildare.

READ MORE

Under the regulations, certain activities that have the potential to damage sensitive habitats and the species that depend on them require Ministerial consent in writing before they are undertaken.

The company was convicted and fined for the topping and clearing of rough vegetation and for procuring a contractor to carry out this activity without Ministerial consent.

Judge Desmond Zaidan was told the company inflicted significant damage to the riverine ecosystem that would take years to recover fully.

The Court heard that in 2018 the company was notified in writing that under Irish and European laws they were legally obliged to abide by the regulations to protect the SAC habitats and species within Carton House Demesne, owned by rish-American businessman John Mullen, who bought the estate for about €57 million in 2017..

The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Planning took the case. Evidence was given by an NPWS official on the background of the investigation that ensued and the significance of the damage caused.

Commenting on the conviction, Minister of State for Nature and Heritage Malcolm Noonan said: “Nature is under pressure worldwide, and the global trends of biodiversity loss are reflected across the Irish landscape. We must protect our most precious habitats, too many of which are declining”.

“The National Parks and Wildlife Service and many other public agencies, landowners, communities, and individuals, are taking action for nature and collectively responding to the biodiversity emergency; everyone, including the private sector, must play their part. NPWS remains vigilant and will continue to vigorously investigate and enforce suspected breaches of wildlife legislation,” he said.

The estate is well-known as a base for Ireland’s rugby team, as well as visiting football teams, including Real Madrid.