Sentencing of DJ Nikki Hayes, who lodged €15,000 into account in money-laundering scam, adjourned

The sentencing of a former radio DJ who had €15,000 lodged into her bank account as part of a money-laundering scam has been adjourned until next year to allow for additional materials to be presented to the court.

Nikki Hayes (44), real name Eimear Black O’Keeffe, of The Way, Hunter’s Run, Clonee, Dublin 15, pleaded guilty to possessing €10,000 as the proceeds of crime in a Permanent TSB bank account within the State on November 5th, 2020.

Two further counts of possessing €2,600 and €2,400 as the proceeds of crime in her account on November 6th, 2020, were taken into consideration by Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Martina Baxter was informed last week that O’Keeffe suffered a fall and attended St James’s Hospital in Dublin. She was later discharged with a reference to concussion.

Judge Baxter adjourned the matter for finalisation until Friday and remanded O’Keeffe on continuing bail.

Defence counsel Keith Spencer told Judge Baxter that his client has now “accepted” she has a difficulty with alcohol and is taking steps to address this.

Negative urine analysis and a letter from Tiglin were handed to the court. Mr Spencer said his client is hoping to be offered a place before Christmas.

Defence counsel said his client was “greatly embarrassed” by “the publicity that goes hand in hand with an offence” and hadn’t sought character references. He said he received a number of unsolicited emails following media reports of the case. These included testimonials from O’Keeffe’s family members.

He read out an email from O’Keeffe’s former employer, Kevin Branigan, chief executive of Classic Hits FM in which she was described as a “capable broadcaster” with a “good media profile”.

Mr Branigan’s email stated that he knew O’Keeffe in a professional capacity, and it was clear she had some personal difficulties and was known as a vulnerable person. He said he never heard a bad word about her and expressed the hope that she would get the help she needed to get back on track.

Another email from O’Keeffe’s brother-in-law was also read to the court. Mr Spencer told the court he was also contacted by O’Keeffe’s sister, who had “not known” about her difficulties but is now providing support.

He said O’Keeffe’s accommodation difficulties are “stabilising”, and she is staying in a hostel, but hopes to get council accommodation. He said his client also intends to repay as much of the bank’s loss of €2,000 as possible. He asked the court to consider adjourning the case to allow his client to continue with the steps taken.

Judge Baxter said the court had “genuine concern” that efforts by O’Keeffe towards rehabilitation only started after the last sentence date. However, she agreed to adjourn the case until April 11th, 2024, and ordered an updated probation report and urine analysis.

Judge Baxter noted when someone is charged with an offence, there is “always public interest”. She also noted the “shame attached to offending”, adding that “a lot of people in similar circumstances are not fortunate to have” pro-social people around them.