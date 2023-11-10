Hospital apologises to parents of baby who died five months after being born ‘head first’ on to floor

A hospital has apologised to the parents of a baby girl who was born on to a floor after her mother was allegedly advised to get off her bed so the sheets could be changed.

The baby, Chelsie McDonagh, from Tuam, Co Galway, died five months later, the High Court heard.

The apology from Galway University Hospital was read out as Chelsie’s parents, Valerie and Michael McDonagh, this week settled nervous shock actions, and her grandfather settled an action on behalf of the family over her death.

The McDonaghs’ counsel, Siun Leonowicz BL, instructed by Coleman Legal solicitors, told the court the baby “hit the floor head first”. Counsel said Ms McDonagh had told staff she could feel something coming.

It was claimed that, owing to the circumstances of her delivery, Chelsie was born in poor condition and had to be resuscitated. A scan later showed the baby suffered head injuries including swelling to the brain and a brain bleed, it was claimed.

In a letter of apology to the McDonagh family, which was read out in court, Galway University Hospital expressed sincere condolences on the sad death of Chelsie.

The letter from the hospital’s general manager, Chris Kane, added: “The hospital acknowledges that there were a number of complex factors as identified by the external review which included shortcomings in the care received during Chelsie’s delivery and we sincerely apologise for them.”

It went on: “We deeply regret the impact and the great trauma and suffering that followed the serious injury suffered by her at the time of delivery. We understand that this statement cannot change or negate your loss, but wish hereby to convey our deepest sympathies to you and Chelsie’s extended family.”

In the proceedings against the Saolta University Health Care Group, which owns Galway University Hospital, it was claimed Ms McDonagh was admitted to the hospital on March 2nd, 2020, shortly after 1am for the delivery of her fourth child.

It was claimed that following an examination in the labour ward she was advised to step down off the bed for the sheets to be changed. While Ms McDonagh was standing beside the bed, it is claimed, she advised that she felt something coming and the baby was expelled onto the floor, hitting her head.

Chelsie was transferred to the neonatal intensive care unit.

She was transferred to another hospital for hypothermia treatment and was discharged home on May 6th, 2020, but, on August 13th she was brought back to hospital over concerns about her breathing. Chelsie’s condition deteriorated and she died later that day. All the claims were denied.

In her case, Ms McDonagh claimed that every aspect of her life has been destroyed as a result of the death of her daughter. She laments that while she should be kept up by a baby crying, she is instead visiting a graveyard.

Mr Justice Paul Coffey said it was a very tragic case. He offered the McDonagh family his deepest sympathy.