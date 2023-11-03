Prosecution of businessman accused of handling stolen catalytic converters dismissed due to lack of evidence

Catalytic converters can be sold individually on the black market for between €300 and €600. Photograph: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

A businessman accused of possessing stolen catalytic converters has successfully had all charges against him dismissed due to a lack of evidence.

Brian McDonnell, managing director of St. Margaret’s Recycling & Transfer Centre Limited in north Co Dublin, was arrested following a Garda operation in April 2021 targeting the theft of the converters.

The devices, designed to cleanse car engine fumes as they pass through the exhaust, have become a valuable black-market commodity in recent years due to their rare metal components, leading to an increase in thefts. They can be sold individually on the black market for between €300 and €600.

Gardaí had said that when they raided the recycling centre they seized 300 catalytic converters “as part of the ongoing investigation into the theft of catalytic converters throughout the Dublin Metropolitan Region and subsequent regions”. The force said the devices weighed 1,275kg and had an estimated value of €150,000.

However, when Mr McDonnell was charged, he was accused of handling stolen property relating to just six catalytic converters. He was also charged with handling four stolen cars. It was alleged that the converters were from Honda, Vauxhall and Citroen vehicles and that he was in possession of them on various dates from 2018 to 2021. The prosecution alleged he bought the converters and cars from four men.

At a court appearance last December, the Director of Public Prosecutions indicated it would consent to the case remaining in the District Court if Mr O’Donnell pleaded guilty. Alternatively, it would go to the Circuit Criminal Court, which has greater sentencing powers.

Mr O’Donnell indicated he would plead not guilty and the case was sent forward for trial in the Circuit Criminal Court.

Late last month, before the trial began, Mr O’Donnell lodged a section 4E application, a rarely used legal procedure, to have a case dismissed before trial due to a lack of evidence.

After hearing the application, Judge Martin Nolan agreed with Mr O’Donnell’s defence that there was insufficient evidence to allow the case to go before a jury. All charges against the businessman were dismissed.

Speaking afterwards, Mr O’Donnell said he knew from the beginning “there wasn’t the remotest of cases to answer”. He said it was a disgrace the prosecution was brought at all and was allowed to proceed so far.

“The process has been damaging to my family, business, work colleagues and myself. Furthermore, it has been a regrettable waste of public resources,” he said, adding that he warmly welcomed the ruling “which brings to a close [a] very difficult period for my family, my work colleagues and myself. I am particularly grateful for the support of my family, friends and colleagues since these harrowing events started; and now look forward to focusing on positively developing the business into the future.”