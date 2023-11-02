Kilkenny man goes on trial accused of murdering brother in law

A jury has been sworn in at the Central Criminal Court for the trial of a man accused of murdering his brother-in-law in Kilkenny last year.
Andrew ‘Andy’ Cash of Highrath, Clara, Co Kilkenny, is accused of the murder of John Cash (40) at Hebron Road, Kilkenny City, on May 3rd, 2022.
Mr Cash (30) is also accused of assault causing harm to Elizabeth Cash, who is John Cash’s wife, and of the production of a knife during the course of a dispute or fight at the same date and location.
Mr Cash spoke only to answer “not guilty” to all three charges when they were read out to him by the registrar.
‘It would be transformative’: Liffey crossing Farmleigh Bridge has been restored, but will it ever be reused?
‘I live in a little converted cow shed while I restore my new home’: A property writer’s renovation project
Dave Hannigan: Dana White cements his position as sport’s most accomplished charlatan with Bud Light deal
Ms Justice Eileen Creedon told the jury of eight men and four women that the trial would take two weeks and will begin on Friday when prosecuting counsel Michael Delaney SC will make his opening speech.