Catriona Carey banned from driving for four years after withdrawing appeal

An appeal against driving offences by former international hockey player Caitriona Carey has been withdrawn resulting in a four-year-long driving ban being imposed.

The case was due to be heard at Kilkenny District Appeals Court on Thursday after the matter was adjourned last May. In May, the mother-of-two did not appear in court due to a “severe” communications breakdown with her solicitor the judge due to hear the case at the time was told. Ms Carey was in attendance at Thursday’s hearing.

Ms Carey’s barrister Kevin Roche BL told the court that he was withdrawing the appeal on behalf of his client. Judge Sineád Ní Chulacháin passed the order of the District Court made in May last year.

The former sports star, who previously had an address at Weir View Hill in Kilkenny, was appealing a three-month suspended sentence which was imposed at the same court last May after she pleaded guilty to road traffic offences, including driving without insurance and without a valid licence. She was also disqualified for driving for four years.

Last May, the court heard evidence that Ms Carey was on the Castlecomer Road in Kilkenny on December 21st, 2021. A Garda used a mobile device to scan the licence and it came up that Ms Carey was disqualified from driving.

On December 10th, 2021, Ms Carey was observed driving at Weir View in Kilkenny. At the time, she was disqualified from driving due to penalty points.

Kilkenny District Court was told that a Garda was screamed at by “a totally out of control” Catriona Carey after she was informed her uninsured car would be seized.

An appeal was lodged on behalf of Ms Carey and was due to be heard last October. On that date, State Solicitor, Gerry Meaney informed the court Ms Carey was fully contesting the matters before the court and it was adjourned to the January sittings.

In January, there was no judge available to hear Ms Carey’s appeal and the was adjourned from May to today’s date when it was withdrawn.