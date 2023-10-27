Soldier accused of attacking girlfriend at Army barracks will be tried at Circuit Court

Darragh Baldrick (24), based at the barracks in Rathmines, in the city’s south side, is accused of assaulting the woman, causing her harm on May 9th. Photograph: Collins Courts

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) has decided a soldier accused of attacking his girlfriend at Cathal Brugha army barracks in Dublin will be tried at the Circuit Court level.

Defence forces member Darragh Baldrick (24), based at the barracks in Rathmines, in the city’s south side, is accused of assaulting the woman, causing her harm on May 9th.

A judge granted bail a day after the alleged incident, providing he did not contact the complainant.

The case resumed at Dublin District Court on Friday when Judge David McHugh said that the DPP directed trial on indictment at the higher level, with broader sentencing powers.

Judge McHugh remanded Mr Baldrick, who did not address the court, on continuing bail to appear again on December 8th to be served with a book of evidence and sent forward for trial.

Earlier, Garda Brendan O’Callaghan Mr Baldrick, yet to indicate a plea, was handed a true copy of the charge and “made no reply after caution”.

At his first hearing, the court noted there was no objection to bail with conditions. Solicitor Evan Moore said the terms had been already canvassed with his client, “and there is agreement”.

The defence solicitor confirmed his client was a member of the Irish Defence Forces, the alleged victim was his partner, and they did not have children.

The court had granted legal aid and imposed the terms read out by Garda O’Callaghan. Mr Baldrick must stay away from the woman’s home and have no direct or indirect contact with her, including by social media.