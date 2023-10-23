Trial date fixed for two charged over alleged south Dublin accommodation fraud

A date has been fixed for the trial of a man and a woman on charges of the theft of some €15,000 in connection with an alleged accommodation fraud in south Dublin

The charges relate to the alleged theft of various amounts from a number of international students on dates in July, August and September 2022 in connection with an alleged accommodation fraud.

The cases of Michael Ward, aged in his early thirties and with an address at 1 Moyne Park, Moyne Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13, and Melissa Collins, aged in her mid-twenties, of 21 Cherryfield Walk, Hartstown, Dublin 15, were listed in Dublin Circuit Criminal Court on Monday for arraignment.

Judge Orla Crowe was told by barristers Silvia-Maria Crowley, for Mr Ward, and Deirdre Flannery, for Ms Collins, a trial date would be required.

The trial is expected to last four to five days, counsel said.

The judge fixed July 14th, 2025, as the trial date and remanded both accused on continuing bail.

The two were arrested in September 2022 and later charged arising from an investigation by gardaí in Blackrock, Co Dublin.

