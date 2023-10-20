Broadcaster accused of engaging in sexual acts with girl (16) found not guilty at Circuit Criminal Court

The case is before the Criminal Courts of Justice in Dublin. Photograph: Frank Miller /The Irish Times

An Irish broadcaster accused of engaging in sexual acts with a 16-year-old girl over a decade ago has been acquitted following a trial at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

The man (40), who cannot be named for legal reasons, pleaded not guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at locations in Dublin on dates between August and December 2010. He was aged 27 at the time.

After deliberating for just under six hours, the jury returned verdicts of not guilty on all counts on Friday after an eight-day trial.

The man appeared anxious, taking deep breaths as the jury entered the courtroom. He stood for the verdicts and appeared overwhelmed by emotion as the registrar asked the jury foreperson if they had reached a verdict on which 10 of them were agreed.

As she read out the verdicts and said “not guilty” after each count, the man’s parents, who were also in court, muttered “thank God”.

Outside the courtroom, the man was embraced by his parents.

The complainant was not present when the verdicts were returned by the jury.

Judge Pauline Codd thanked the jurors for the time and attention they had given the case. She noted these types of cases can be “particularly difficult” due to their “historic nature”.

Earlier on Friday morning, the jury gave a note to Judge Codd after more than five hours of deliberations, indicating that they could not reach a unanimous decision. The judge told jurors the court would accept a majority verdict on which at least 10 of them were agreed, then invited them to continue their deliberations.

