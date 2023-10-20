Autistic boy settles case for €110,000 over treatment at South Kerry Camhs

The Four Courts in Dublin. A State compensation scheme was set up last year after the controversy over the care provided by South Kerry Camhs was revealed. Photograph: Nigel Stripe

An autistic boy, who the High Court heard became violent when he was on an anti-psychotic drug while undergoing treatment with the South Kerry Child and Adolescent and Mental Health Services (Camhs), has settled a High Court action for €110,000.

This is the second-highest award so far against the Health Service Executive (HSE) related to the care provided by the South Kerry Camhs.

The boy’s senior counsel, David Sutton, with Richard Liston, told the High Court on Friday that the boy was five years old when he started on multiple prescriptions, including an anti-psychotic drug and he “was turned into a violent individual”.

Counsel said the boy was taken off the medication about three years later and recovered very well.

The boy, who has attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and autism spectrum disorder, now only needs medication to help him sleep, counsel said.

Approving the settlement, Ms Justice Carmel Stewart congratulated the boy and his mother on his recovery and said it was heartening to hear of the boy’s progress.

In an affidavit to the court, solicitor Adrian Hegarty said the boy was referred to Camhs at the end of 2018 and was first assessed in February 2019. He was prescribed different medications in March of that year, said Mr Hegarty.

The boy was examined by a consultant child and adolescent psychiatrist in May of this year and the mother reported that her son became angry, aggressive and persistently hungry on the anti-psychotic drug. The mother also said the boy pulled out clumps of his hair and reported hearing voices.

The consultant psychiatrist reported there was an alleged failure by Camhs to listen to and take account of adverse side effects of the medication including sedation, weight gain and aggressive outbursts. There was a persistence with medication despite no clear evidence of benefit, it was noted.

Two months after being taken off the anti-psychotic drug, the boy showed a marked change and he has now integrated well into school and the behaviour he displayed is gone.

A State compensation scheme was set up last year after the controversy over the care provided by South Kerry Camhs was revealed.

A review of the care of 1,300 young people who attended the HSE-run service also took place. It found that the care received by 240 young people did not meet the standards it should have and it detailed significant harm to 46 children and young people.