Tina Satchwell case: Husband further remanded in custody charged with murder

Richard Satchwell leaving Cashel District Court in Co Tipperary on Saturday after after being charged with the murder of his wife Tina Satchwell in 2017. Photograph: Brian Lawless/PA Wire

Richard Satchwell has been further remanded in custody after making a second court appearance in relation to the death of his wife Tina, who disappeared more than six years ago from their home in Youghal, Co Cork.

The 57-year-old was charged with the murder of Ms Satchwell at their home on Grattan Street on March 20th 2017 at a special sitting of Cashel District Court in Co Tipperary last Saturday.

He appeared before Clonmel District Court on Tuesday via video link from Limerick Prison, where he is on remand on the charge of murder.

Solicitor Aidan Leahy informed Judge Cephas Power that he was standing in for Mr Satchwell’s solicitor, Eddie Burke, and that his client was consenting to a three-week long remand.

Sgt Tom O’Brien said this remand was acceptable to the State and Judge Power remanded Mr Satchwell in custody to appear again at Clonmel District Court on November 7th by video link.

Dressed in a grey tracksuit, Mr Satchwell spoke only to confirm that he could see the court on his monitor.

A native of Fermoy, Ms Satchwell was reported on March 24th, 2017 as having disappeared from her house in Youghal four days earlier. Despite an extensive search by gardaí no trace of Ms Satchwell was found until last week.

Human remains were found buried under the stairwell in the couple’s home when gardaí searched the property last Wednesday. Dental records and DNA samples confirmed that the remains were those of Ms Satchwell, who was aged 45 when she disappeared.

More than 500 people attended a vigil in Fermoy on Monday night for Ms Satchwell, where they heard family members tell of their sadness at their loss of a sister and aunt remembered as having the ability to put “a smile on anyone’s face”.

A native of Leicester in England, Mr Satchwell moved to Fermoy more than 30 years ago after he married Ms Satchwell (née Dingivan). They moved to live in Youghal in 2016.