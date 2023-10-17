Man caught driving Lamborghini at 217km/h in Co Mayo disqualified and fined

A man who was clocked doing 217km/h on the N17 near Claremorris, Co Mayo, has been disqualified from driving and fined. Photograph: An Garda Síochána

A man who drove a Lamborghini at 217km/h in a 100km/h zone during a charity motoring event has been disqualified from driving for two years and fined €2,000 at Castlebar District Court.

James Wall (39), of Sullom, New Road, Little London, Tadley, England, was told by Judge Fiona Lydon that his driving on the N17 between Kilkelly and Claremorris on September 16th last was “unacceptable at any level”. She said he had shown no “regard for his own safety and the safety of others”.

Wall, a father of four, pleaded guilty to a charge of dangerous driving.

David Staunton, for Wall, said his client had expressed remorse for his actions and had since sold the vehicle involved, at a cost to himself, as a demonstration of good faith.

Garda John Barrett gave evidence of pursuing the Lamborghini Huaracan in a Garda vehicle after it was detected travelling at 217km/h. He said he activated his blue lights and siren and stopped the vehicle. He said Wall was co-operative and accepted he had been speeding.

Mr Staunton told the court that Wall had been in a convoy participating in the Cannonball Charity Run. He did not seek to dispute the facts as outlined by the prosecution and had simply “got caught up in the moment”.

Counsel said Wall has since completed a driver awareness course and that the matter had caused huge stress for the defendant’s family.