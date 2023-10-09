Jury selected in trial of Irish broadcaster accused of defiling a minor

Judge Patricia Ryan directed the jury members not to speak about the trial outside of the jury room. Photograph: Matt Kavanagh

The trial of an Irish broadcaster charged with defilement of a minor is expected to open on Tuesday.

The man, aged in his 40s, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has pleaded not guilty to three counts of engaging in sexual acts with a child under the age of 17 at locations in Dublin on dates between August 2010 and December 2010.

The man was present on Monday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court as a jury was selected.

Judge Patricia Ryan directed the jury members not to speak about the trial outside of the jury room in case they are overheard.

READ MORE

She also told them not to engage in any investigations of their own as they must decide the case on the basis of the evidence they hear during the trial.

Jurors were told that the trial is expected to last four to five days.