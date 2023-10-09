Children’s Health Ireland chief directed to attend court to explain medical records delay in spinal surgery action

The chief executive of Children’s Health Ireland (CHI) has been directed to appear before the High Court on Tuesday to explain a delay in releasing medical records of a child caught up in the spinal surgery controversy.

Six-year-old Luke Ryan from Dublin has had a spring in his body since he had spinal surgery at Temple Street Children’s Hospital in July 2020 and it needs to be removed, Mr Justice Brian Cregan was told on Monday.

Luke is one of a number of children taking legal action over what it is claimed are adverse effects suffered after spinal surgery at Temple Street.

Barrister Karl Sweeney, instructed by Raymond Bradley of Malcomson Law, for Luke, told the court the firm acts for a number of children who are taking actions related to the alleged adverse effects of spinal surgery at the Dublin city hospital.

Counsel said Luke’s family and solicitor requested his medical records and at one stage were told it could be 10 weeks before these could be released.

Mr Justice Cregan was being asked to grant an injunction compelling the hospital to hand over the records which the family wants to use to seek a second opinion.

“It’s a staggering default. This issue had come into the public domain.”

He said he was minded because of the urgency of the situation to direct CHI chief executive Eilish Hardiman to attend court.