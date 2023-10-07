Man (51) charged with Tralee murder after extradition from England

The body of a man in his 50s is removed by forensic specialists from the Abbey Court apartment complex, Tralee, Co Kerry, in May 2022. Photograph: Domnick Walsh/Eye Focus

A 51-year-old man appeared before a special sitting of Kenmare District Court in Co Kerry shortly before 3pm on Saturday charged with murder of a man in a Tralee apartment complex last year.

Patrick Murphy, of no fixed abode, is charged with the murder of Joseph Brosnan, at No 9 Abbey Court, Tralee on May 22nd, 2022. He was extradited from England where he had been arrested on foot of a warrant issued under a UK-Irish agreement.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Det Sgt Mark O’Sullivan of Tralee Garda station.

The detective arrested Mr Murphy at Dublin Airport on Friday evening on foot of an arrest warrant issued in Killarney District Court.

READ MORE

Shortly after midnight he charged the suspect. There was no reply made.

Garda inspector Danny Holland told the court the State’s application was to remand Mr Murphy to Tralee District Court on October 11th next to appear in person.

There was no objection and no application for bail, solicitor David Ramsey said. Judge David Waters ordered him to appear in person in Tralee next Wednesday. An application for legal aid was granted.

Earlier in a statement the Garda Press Office said: “The arrest follows the extradition of the man from England where he had been arrested on foot of a Trade and Co-Operation Agreement arrest warrant.”

Investigations are continuing.