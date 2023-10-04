Teenager further remanded over Offaly woman’s murder

The teenage male is accused of murdering Lorna Woodnutt at a location in the county on Friday, September 29th last.

A teenager accused of the murder of a woman in Offaly has been remanded in detention for another two weeks.

The accused appeared before Judge Andrew Cody at Tullamore District Court by video-link from Oberstown Detention Centre.

Because the video was not working, the accused and the prosecution agreed that the brief proceedings could proceed using audio only.

The teenager spoke to confirm his presence and that he could hear the court. He asked who was present in court.

Judge Cody told him the matter was in camera so the only people present were gardaí, his solicitor, the court staff and members of the press.

Detective Sergeant Caroline Lyng applied for consent to make a minor amendment to the charge sheet changing the spelling of a surname and Judge Cody granted the application.

The judge said the appearance was only a formality and that because it would be the accused’s second time to be remanded in detention, the period this time could be up to 14 days.

Aisling Maloney, solicitor for the accused, said she agreeable to two weeks. She said that while the matter before the court was complex, she asked that it be dealt with as expeditiously as possible.

Judge Cody then remanded the teenager in detention at Oberstown to appear before Tullamore District Court by video-link again on October 18th next at 10.15am.

The teenager had been first brought before the District Court last Saturday evening and Judge Cody heard he had made no reply after his arrest, charge and caution. The judge remanded the accused in custody to Oberstown Detention Centre.

The judge also warned that reporting restrictions in the case extended beyond newspapers, sound and television broadcasts to cover any communication to the public at large, including information posted on social media sites.

He reminded all citizens that sharing a video connected with the incident is a criminal offence which carries a maximum penalty of three years’ imprisonment and a fine of over €12,000.

He advised anyone with the video to delete it.