Ashling Murphy murder: Trial of Jozef Puska to begin later this month

Slovakian national Jozef Puska (32), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly is charged with the murder of Ashling Murphy in January, 2022. Photo issued by Comhaltas Ceoltoiri Eireann of Ashling Murphy.

The trial of a man accused of murdering school teacher Ashling Murphy in Co Offaly is expected to open before a jury at the Central Criminal Court later this month.

Prior to that, a hearing of pre-trial issues, expected to last two weeks, will open on Wednesday before Mr Justice Tony Hunt.

Slovakian national Jozef Puska (32), with an address at Lynally Grove, Mucklagh, Co Offaly is charged with the murder of Ms Murphy at Cappincur, Tullamore on the afternoon of January 12th 2022.

A talented Traditional Irish musician and recent graduate from Mary Immaculate College in Limerick, Ms Murphy (23) was working as a teacher at Durrow National School at the time of her death.

READ MORE

The case was listed in the Central Criminal Court on Monday morning when Michael Bowman SC, for Mr Puska, said pre-trial matters are expected to take two weeks and the length of the trial would be dependent on rulings in those.

Asked by Mr Justice Paul Burns for an estimate of the duration of the full trial, counsel estimated six weeks.

Ann-Marie Lawlor SC represented the DPP.

Mr Justice Burns, who was dealing with several other matters in the packed courtroom on the first day of the new legal year, adjourned the case to 2pm before Mr Justice Paul McDermott.

Friends and family members of Ms Murphy, including her sister Amy, were in court when the matter was mentioned to Mr Justice McDermott.

After Mr Bowman outlined the position concerning pre-trial matters, Mr Justice McDermott said he would list a hearing of pre-trial issues to begin before Mr Justice Hunt on Wednesday.