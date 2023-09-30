Teenage boy appears in court charged with murder of woman in Offaly

Gardaí at the scene outside Tullamore where the woman (40s) was found dead. Photograph: Niall Carson/PA

A teenage boy has appeared in court charged with the murder of a woman in Co Offaly.

The woman, aged in her 40s, died at a property in the county on Friday afternoon.

The teenager, from Co Offaly, was arrested on Friday after the woman was found dead.

Det Sgt Caroline Lyng told a special sitting of Tullamore District Court that the boy was arrested and charged at 8.50pm on Saturday.

The court was told he made no reply after caution. There was no application for bail.

An application for legal aid through the boy’s solicitor, Aisling Moloney, was granted.

Judge Andrew Cody remanded the boy at a youth detention centre to appear again at a Co Offaly district court via videolink at 10.15am on Wednesday. — PA