Men accused of producing weapons during Galway public-order incidents

Judge James Faughnan remanded the three accused men on bail to appear at Galway District Court on October 18th.

Three men have appeared in court charged in connection with the alleged production of weapons during public-order incidents in Galway city.

Andrew Sweeney (39), Johnny McDonagh (20) and Eddie Ward (47) appeared before Galway District Court on Monday charged with offences contrary to section 11 of the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act, which arise from alleged incidents on the evening of September 10th last.

Mr Ward, with an address at St Finbarr’s Terrace, Bohermore, Galway, is charged with the production of a black baton while appearing to be about to commit assault in the course of a fight at the alleyway at Galway shopping centre and Bohermore.

Mr Sweeney, with an address at Radharc na Gréine, Monivea Road, Galway, is charged with the production of a slash hook while appearing to be about to commit assault at the car park of the Galway shopping centre.

Mr McDonagh, with an address at Glenbaun, Ballybane, Galway, is charged with the production of a wheel brace while committing an offence – violent disorder – at Circle K, College Road, Galway.

The court heard that each accused made no reply to the charges after caution.

Det Sgt Paul McNulty told the court bail had been agreed for the three accused, with solicitors for each of the men confirming this. Judge James Faughnan remanded the men on bail to appear at Galway District Court on October 18th.