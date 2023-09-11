Co Armagh man found guilty of conspiring with garda killer to steal car allegedly used in robbery

Gardaí at the scene in Lordship, Co Louth where Det Garda Adrian Donohoe was shot dead during a credit union robbery. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill

Co Armagh man James Flynn has been convicted of conspiring with garda killer Aaron Brady to steal a car that is alleged to have been used in the robbery of Lordship Credit Union during which Detective Garda Adrian Donohoe was murdered more than 10 years ago.

The Special Criminal Court continues to return its judgement on the separate charge of robbery at the credit union against Flynn and his co-accused, Brendan Treanor. Both defendants deny the charges.

Mr Treanor was acquitted earlier by the non-jury court of a charge of conspiracy to commit burglaries, with the three-judges finding that there was insufficient evidence to convict him of having participated in that particular conspiracy.

“The limited telephone traffic involving Brendan Treanor is perhaps suspicious but it does not approach the standard to convict,” said Mr Justice Tony Hunt.

READ MORE

Creeper burglaries

Flynn had originally been charged with conspiracy to commit a series of creeper burglaries in counties Louth, Cavan, Monaghan and Westmeath in 2013, but Mr Justice Hunt found that there was insufficient evidence to convict him of that charge.

However, the judge amended the indictment to state that on January 22nd and 23rd, 2013, at various locations in Co Louth, Flynn conspired with Brady and another to enter premises at Clogherhead to steal the keys of a Volkswagen Passat.

It is alleged that this vehicle was used in the credit union robbery at Lordship two days later in which Det Garda Donohoe was shot dead.

Mr Justice Hunt, sitting with Judge Sarah Berkeley and Judge Alan Mitchell, noted that every aspect of the prosecution case was consistent with the charge that Flynn actively conspired with two companions to steal the Volkswagen Passat.

‘Work of a criminal variety’

“The CCTV and timings of the communications indicated that they were involved in a night’s work of a criminal variety and that is borne out by the circumstantial evidence,” he added.

Mr Treanor (34), previously of Emer Terrace, Castletown Road, Dundalk, and Flynn (32), from south Co Armagh, are charged with the robbery of €7,000 at Lordship Credit Union in Bellurgan on January 25th, 2013. Both men were also charged that between September 11th, 2012, and January 23rd, 2013, they conspired with Brady and others to enter residential premises with the intention of stealing car keys. Both accused had pleaded not guilty to all charges.

Brady (31), previously of New Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, is serving a life sentence with a 40-year minimum having been found guilty of murdering Det Garda Donohoe and of the robbery at Lordship. He denied any involvement in the robbery and is awaiting an appeal against his conviction next month.

The trial of the two defendants finished on May 19th last following 55 days of evidence, legal argument and closing speeches for the prosecution and defence.

In relation to conspiracy to commit burglaries, Seán Guerin SC, for Mr Treanor, submitted in his closing speech that there was no evidence of any agreement or “overarching conspiracy” and no evidence that Mr Treanor committed any of the burglaries.