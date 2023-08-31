Man (45) charged over 2016 attempted murder in Mulhuddart

Gardaí at the scene on Parslickstown Green in Mulhuddart where Charlie Cooper was shot a number of times in December 2016. Photograph: Colin Keegan/Collins

A 45-year-old has been remanded in custody charged with the attempted murder of a man in Dublin 15 almost seven years ago.

Jason O’Connor, with a current address at Patrick Street in Waterford, was brought before Judge Cephas Power at Dublin District Court on Tuesday in connection with the shooting of Charlie Cooper near his home at Parslickstown, Mulhuddart on the night of December 5th, 2016.

Mr Cooper, then aged 38, suffered multiple gunshot wounds but survived after having emergency surgery at Connolly Hospital in Blanchardstown.

The accused has also been charged with unlawful possession of a 9mm handgun and 12 rounds of ammunition with intent to endanger life. Mr O’Connor did not address the court during Thursday evening’s sitting.

Det Insp Liam Donoghue told Judge Power that Mr O’Connor made no reply when charged on Thursday afternoon. He applied for a remand in prison and defence solicitor Richard Young consented.

Judge Power acceded to a request for free legal aid after being presented with a statement of means and remanded Mr O’Connor in custody to appear before Cloverhill District Court on September 5th.