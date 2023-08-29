Woman (21) charged with murder of man whose body was found off Sliabh Liag cliffs

Nikita Burns, of Westend, Magheracar, Bundoran, Co Donegal has been charged with the murder of Robert Wilkin, whose body was recovered from the sea on July 3rd at the foot of Sliabh Liag in south Donegal.

On July 14th last, 38-year-old Alan Vial, was also charged with the murder of Mr Wilkin.

Vial, of Drumanoo Head, Killybegs, was charged with murder of Robert Wilkin (also known as Robin Wilkin) on the 25th of June, 2023 at a place unknown within the State. He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before the courts again in September.

Ms Burns, wearing white trousers and a black top, appeared before Judge Ciaran Liddy on Tuesday.

Detective Sgt Matthie Murphy of Ballyshannon Garda Station gave evidence of arrest, charge and caution.

He gave evidence of arresting Ms Burns on August 28th at 9.53pm at Westend, Bundoran.

Ms Burns was charged with murder of Robert Wilkin (also known as Robin Wiklin) on June 25th, 2023 at a place unknown within the State. The charge was Contrary to Common Law and as provided for by Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1964.

At 10.21pm when charged Ms Burn replied: “I didn’t do it”, the court was told.

Garda Superintendent Karen Duffy asked the court that remand the accused in custody until September 4th to appear at Letterkenny District Court by videolink.

Solicitor for the accused, Mr Rory O’Brien, said that bail does not arise in the matter. Legal aid was granted as the court was told that Ms Burns is a suitable candidate.

Mr O’Brien also asked that she receive all the necessary medical treatment while in custody including any psychiatric treatment she may need.

The case was adjourned until September 3rd to seek directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.

The body of Robert Wilkin, aged in his mid 60s, was retrieved from the water off Sliabh Liag cliffs on July 3rd, and area was closed to the public for a number of days to facilitate searches. Mr Wilkin was from Northern Ireland and had been reported missing.