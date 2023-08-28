Mother and ‘domineering’ friend allegedly interfering with Tusla’s care for siblings

The High Court heard that a mother and her male friend are not supposed to have any contact with two teenagers who are in Tusla's care. Photograph: Bryan O’Brien

Tusla, the child and family agency, has claimed before the High Court that its care of two teenage siblings is being severely disrupted and interfered with by their mother and her male friend.

The agency claims that the teens have been in its care for some time but that due to the alleged interference of their mother and her friend, arrangements it put in place, including foster care placements, have broken down due to pressure being put on the foster carers. The parties involved in the case cannot be named for legal reasons.

Tusla claims that after receiving multiple communications from their mother and her friend, the siblings had not co-operated with their foster placement. On one occasion, it is claimed, they were instructed not to eat any food prepared for them by their foster carers, with one of the siblings not eating for five days as a result.

It is also claimed that, after receiving instructions from their mother and the man, the teens stayed in their room and did not interact with others for long periods.

The mother, who is allegedly homeless, and the man are not supposed to have any contact with the teens. An order was made in the District Court restraining them from contacting the teenagers. Tusla claims this order was not being obeyed and says that the teenagers had received a large number of calls and texts from their mother and the man.

The court heard that the mother and her friend went to see the children at their school and near where they had been in foster care on several occasions. Tusla says it wants to put agreed access arrangements in place with the sibling’s mother and that its ultimate goal is to reunite families. However, it claims this has not been possible due to the woman’s refusal to co-operate.

‘Domineering’ influence

Tusla says that in meetings it has tried to work with the mother, but it claims that its efforts have not been aided by the male friend’s apparent “domineering” influence on the mother. It says the teens were taken into care by it some time ago and removed them from their mother due to “emotional abuse”.

The mother had left the children on their own at a premises where they had resided for long periods before the agency intervened, it is claimed. The court heard that the mother wants the children back and had sent messages to various officials claiming that they were wrongfully taken from her and were being mistreated and tortured in care.

At Monday’s vacation sitting of the High Court, Ms Justice Siobhán Phelan granted Tusla a temporary injunction restraining the mother’s male friend from contacting the two siblings by any means. The injunction was granted on an ex-parte basis and was made returnable to a date next week.

Best outcome possible

Mary Phelan Bl, for Tusla, said at this stage her client was only seeking orders against the mother’s male friend. It is hoped that this order would encourage the mother to work with the agency in achieving the best outcome possible for the children.

Counsel said the ongoing contact by the mother and her male freind was not in the best interests of the teenagers, is damaging for them and disruptive.

The two had been doing well in school and in their placements until they started being communicated with by their mother and her friend. While no foster placement is currently available, Tusla is trying to find them a suitable long-term residential arrangement, counsel said.