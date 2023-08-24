Man charged in connection with Longford estate feud shooting remanded in custody as co-accused granted bail

Charges were brought against the two men at Longford District Court on Thursday evening. File photograph: Alan Betson

A father-of-one has been denied bail after he allegedly discharged a firearm moments before being run over by a van in a feud-related incident in Longford town.

Jamie Dinnegan (32), of Grian Ard, Ardnacassa, Longford, appeared at a sitting of Longford District Court on Thursday evening following an incident at Palace Crescent, Longford, on January 24th, 2022.

The Longford man was charged with the reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm and possession of ammunition in suspicious circumstances as well as the possession of both a firearm and ammunition without a certificate.

He appeared alongside Noel Ward (25), of Springlawn, Longford, Co Longford, who was charged with possession of a firearm in suspicious circumstances, possession of a firearm without a certificate and doing an act to impede the apprehension or prosecution of a person.

Both men were arrested by gardaí after an 18-month-long investigation, which resulted in a file containing 120 witness statements being sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions.

Garda Shane O’Connor gave evidence of arresting Mr Dinnegan at Dalton Park in Mullingar shortly before 10.30pm on Wednesday night. He said when all five charges were later put to the accused at Longford garda station, he made no reply to each after caution.

The court heard it will be the State’s case Mr Dinnegan fired two shots across at members of another family seconds before a white van drove at him at high speed, knocking him to the ground.

Garda O’Connor said the incident unfolded following a dispute which had arisen between both factions following a New Year’s Eve party.

Judge Susan Fay was told the alleged incident took place in front of young children and as a number of people were leaving a nearby creche, resulting in a number of onlookers “running for shelter”.

The court was told cartridges from a shotgun allegedly fired by Mr Dinnegan were found in a storm drain underneath where he was found lying following the alleged hit-and-run.

Mr Dinnegan, who was later hospitalised at Mullingar’s Midland Regional Hospital, was also allegedly found with gun residue despite his trousers having been removed from him at the scene.

His co-accused, the court heard, was identified by witnesses as having run over to the prone Mr Dinnegan before allegedly being seen removing a firearm and retreating to his family’s home seconds later. The firearm in question has yet to be recovered.

CCTV footage showing the alleged incident was played before the court, showing a figure being struck by a white van as it drove across a green area in the busy estate.

A lengthy and contested bail hearing in relation to both accused heard of State fears over alleged witness intimidation and the seriousness of the offences before the court.

Judge Fay said the State had not reached the required threshold to deny Mr Ward’s bail under either Section 2 of the Bail Act or O’Callaghan Rules.

She consequently remanded him on bail to a sitting of Longford District Court on October 3rd next.

Judge Fay said the State had reached the necessary parameters as set out under Section 2 of the Bail Act in terms of Mr Dinnegan, owing to both the seriousness of the alleged offence and nature and strength of the evidence in support of the allegations before the court.

She remanded Mr Dinnegan in custody to appear via video link at Cavan District Court on Friday.